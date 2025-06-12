Argentina: Javier Milei Visits Israel, Vows to Help ‘Drive Away the Darkness’

President of Argentina Javier Milei concluded his second official visit to Israel on Thursday and reaffirmed his support for its legitimate right to defense, receiving a standing ovation at the Israeli parliament, the Knesset.

He said the visit will mark a “turning point” in strengthening the friendly ties between the two countries.

Milei arrived in Tel Aviv on Tuesday for a three-day visit that is part of his longest international tour as a head of state to date. The tour, which began last week, included Italy, the Vatican, Spain, France, and Israel, wrapping up with a return to Spain to receive an award over the weekend.

Immediately upon arriving, the Argentine president visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem to pray in the company of his sister Karina Milei, Argentine Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein, and Axel Wahnish, the Argentine ambassador to Israel and Milei’s “spiritual teacher.” Milei was received by an enthusiastic crowd.

“I want you to know that everything I do for Israel, I do from the heart, because I believe in the cause and because it is the cause of the West, so thank you, thank you, and I will continue to stand by your side. Long live liberty, damn it!” Milei said.

The Argentine president then met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Milei stated that the fight against terrorism is a cause that joins both countries and one that Argentina has an “unwavering commitment” to alongside Israel, referencing the two terrorist attacks against Jewish targets in Argentina that the Iranian-proxy terror group Hezbollah carried out in the 1990s as well as the 27 Argentine nationals that died in Hamas’ October 7 terror attack on Israel, and the 21 Argentines kidnapped on that day.

Milei, who called for the liberation of the four Argentines still under Hamas captivity, described Israel as a “beacon that illuminates the path of freedom and commitment to civilization.”

“Argentina, from its own place and with its own deeds in defense of freedom, also intends to shed light in the same direction,” Milei said. “We look forward to further deepening the bonds between our nations based on these common goals and historical ties.”

He continued:

The future needs our collaboration to spread the light and drive away the darkness. We will not desist in our demand for the unconditional release of all the hostages still held captive in the Gaza Strip, just as we insist on accompanying the people of Israel during these tragic years.

Milei also held a private meeting on Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu where, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the Argentine president commended Netanyahu’s “strength in conducting the multi-front war and expressed unwavering support for the State of Israel and the justice of its cause.”

“The Prime Minister praised President Milei for the market economy he is leading in his country, which has greatly contributed to its prosperity and effected change,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said. ”The two leaders agreed to continue being in close personal contact and to increase bilateral cooperation.”

On Wednesday, Milei met the families of the hostages taken by Hamas on October 7. Milei reiterated to the families that there is no international venue in which he has stopped calling for the release of the hostages and stressed that, above all, he does it because he considers it a just cause and is committed to ending terrorism.

“That is why, without a doubt, I am Israel’s greatest and most unconditional ally. Because the fight against terrorism is a fight between good people and those who want to harm civilization,” Milei said.

“So I want you to know that you have my support at all times. Whenever I can and whenever I have a moment, I always try to see you,” he continued. “I try to be present. But I want to make it clear that I will continue to fight for the cause and that we will never abandon you and we will not abandon you.”

Later that day, Milei delivered a 30-minute speech at the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, becoming the first Argentine president to speak at that parliament. In his speech, Milei confirmed that Argentina will move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in 2026 and that both countries will sign a memorandum on “Freedom and Democracy in Combating Terrorism and Anti-Semitism.”

“When the opposing forces in the conflict are good and evil, there is no moral equivalence possible,” Milei said. “Argentina will not stand aside. As I announced in my first participation in the U.N., Argentina will raise its voice and will make a strong stand in favor of the defense of our fellow men.”

Milei also pointed out that Argentina is home to the largest Jewish community in Latin America and the seventh largest in the world.

On Thursday morning, the Argentine president delivered a speech at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in which he made his first public comments on the Argentine Supreme Court’s Tuesday ruling against socialist former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. On that day, the top court upheld a six-year prison sentence and lifetime public office ban on corruption charges.

“I mean that I take no credit for the fact that justice has definitely been done in accordance with the Republic. All credit goes to the judiciary, to the Supreme Court,” Milei said. “All I can say is that I have been consistent with my republican vision and allowed the judges to act freely.”

“In other words, as the first president not to interfere in the justice system, the results are there for all to see. Justice is justice,” he added.

On Thursday Milei received Israel’s Genesis Prize for his support of the Jewish State. The Argentine president had previously said that he would donate the award’s $1 million prize to “causes that support freedom and the fight against antisemitism, both in Argentina and around the world.”

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.