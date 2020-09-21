Donald Trump Calls Los Angeles Deputies Who Were Ambushed and Shot

President Donald Trump called the two Los Angeles deputies who were shot and critically wounded last week as they sat in their patrol car.

“This week President Donald Trump called both of our deputies to check on their spirits, wish them a speedy recovery, and remind them that the American people are behind them and that the coward that harmed them will be brought to justice!!” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

The department posted images of the 31-year-old female deputy, who is still in an intensive care unit, on Facebook with her face blurred out.

The post revealed that the female deputy relayed her messages to the president with written responses, as she could not speak.

“Both of the deputies and their families were very appreciative of the call!” the department wrote.

Her 24-year-old partner, who was also shot, has been released from the hospital and transferred to a long-term care facility.

Currently, a $700,000 reward has been set for information leading to the arrest of the suspected shooter, who remains at large.