Shootings Surge in Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Los Angeles

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Chief Michael Moore noted a surge in shootings in Mayor Eric Garcetti’s (D) Los Angeles, California, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Moore alluded to at least 11 shootings between Tuesday and Friday of last week alone, which have come as part of a general rise in the city’s violent crime.

He further indicated that as of Friday, October 2, 2020, 40 people under the age of 18 had been shot in the city, including nine under the age of ten.

“This is a pace of shooting and violence that we’ve not seen in years, and it has grown from an effort that began (and) issues that we saw in June and July, and now has continued to accelerate,” Moore said. “This is violence that’s impacting not just people standing on a corner against other individuals standing on a corner. This is violence that is hitting our very young and our very innocent.”

Democrat cities around the country have witnessed a surge in violence during 2020.

For example, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago is consistently in the news regarding shootings and shooting deaths. Breitbart News reported the city had topped 3,100 shooting victims for the year by September 28, 2020. The Chicago Tribune reported the exact number of shooting victims at 3,132.

The Tribune also noted that the number of homicides from January 1, 2020, through September 28, 2020, was 576; CNN reported there were fewer than 500 for all of 2019.

The New York Times summed up the violence in Democrat-run cities with a story showing that 18 of the 20 cities projected to have highest murder rate in 2020 have Democrat mayors.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.