18 of Top 20 Cities with Projected Highest Murder Rates Have Democrat Mayors

A New York Times report based on projections for 2020 shows 18 of the top 20 cities for homicides have Democrat mayors.

Ironically, the Times leans on the Republican exceptions in the list to claim President Donald Trump is wrong for calling out the Democrat Party over violent cities around the country.

Again, 18 of the top 20 cities for the projected highest murder rates are run by Democrats. The projections were drawn from a combination of police department figures and media reports.

Below is a list of the cities, the names/party affiliation of their mayors, and their projected murder rate (PMR):

St. Louis — Mayor Lyda Krewson (D) — PMR: 90.4 Baltimore — Mayor Bernard Young (D) — PMR: 55.8 Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan (D) — PMR: 47.6 New Orleans — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (D) — PMR: 46:4 Cleveland — Mayor Frank G. Jackson (D) — PMR: 41:3 Kansas City, MO — Mayor Quiton Lucas (D) — PMR: 40.0 Cincinnati — Mayor John Cranley (D) — PMR: 33:4 Milwaukee — Mayor Tom Barrett (D) — PMR: 31.7 Chicago — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) — PMR: 28.6 Atlanta — Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) — PMR: 27.9 Philadelphia — Mayor Jim Kinney (D) — PMR: 27.4 Washington — Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) — PMR: 27.3 Louisville — Mayor Greg Fischer (D) — PMR: 23.0 Miami — Mayor Francis X. Suarez (R) — PMR: 22.2 Indianapolis — Mayor Joe Hogsett (D) — PMR: 21.9 Oakland — Mayor Libby Schaaf (D) — PMR: 21.0 Toledo — Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz (D) — PMR: 20.8 Tulsa — Mayor G.T. Bynum (R) — PMR: 20.0 Minneapolis — Mayor Jacob Frey (D) — PMR: 18.7 Greensboro — Mayor Nancy B. Vaughan (D) — PMR: 18.6

The Times also includes a lookback at the ten U.S. cities with the highest murder rates in 2019. All ten had Democrat mayors.

The Times contends, “More cities are run by Democratic mayors than by Republican ones, but murder is rising pretty much everywhere, regardless of a mayor’s political party.”

On June 29, 2020, Breitbart News reported a Washington Post column suggesting Trump was wrong to criticize the violence in Democrat-controlled cities because only 17 of the top 20 most violent cities are run by Democrats.

