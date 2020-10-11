News Outlet Admits Denver Protest Shooter Was Their Security Guard

Denver NBC affiliate News9 admitted that the shooter who killed a man near a “Patriot Rally” worked for them as a contract security guard. The incident occurred at the end of the rally as people were leaving the area.

“A private security guard is being held as a suspect in a deadly shooting near the Denver Art Museum,” News9 reported Saturday night. “The private security guard in custody was contracted through Pinkerton by 9NEWS. It has been the practice of 9NEWS for a number of months to contract private security to accompany staff at protests.”

During the cloud of confusion in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Denver police officials tweeted they had two people in custody in connection to the shooting incident.

UPDATE: 2 suspects are now in custody in relation to this shooting . — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 10, 2020

A short time later, a journalist with News9 tweeted, “A 9NEWS employee and a 9NEWS contractor have been taken into custody. 9NEWS has not been in contact with either and does not know where either currently is.”

“A 9NEWS employee and a 9NEWS contractor have been taken into custody. 9NEWS has not been in contact with either and does not know where either currently is.” https://t.co/7PMWtLlhcJ — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) October 11, 2020

UPDATE: DPD just said at a news conference that one of the two people taken into custody was not directly involved in the shooting. — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) October 11, 2020

Following the tweets, the news outlet updated their coverage of the shooting to say:

A 9NEWS producer and a 9NEWS contractor were taken into custody. DPD has since said that one of the two people taken into custody was not involved in the incident but was a person of interest at the time. The 9NEWS producer is no longer in police custody and is not a suspect. A private security guard who was hired by 9NEWS is the suspect detained by DPD. It has been the practice of 9NEWS for a number of months to hire private security to accompany staff at protests.

A man live-streaming the event captured the moment of the shooting. At about the same time, a cloud of orange mace can be seen and a gunshot heard. The incident happened with police about 25 yards away. Officers quickly responded and took a man believed to be the shooter into custody.

