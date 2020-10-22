Minnesota National Guard Activated After 1 of 3 Charges Dismissed in George Floyd Case

The governor of Minnesota activated the state’s National Guard following the dismissal of one of three charges filed against a former police officer in the death of George Floyd. The judge dismissed a 3rd-degree murder charge while leaving the 2nd-degree murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter charges in place.

“In light of developments in the George Floyd case, we’ve taken the precautionary step of asking the Minnesota National Guard to prepare to help ensure safety for Minnesotans,” said Governor Tim Walz as reported by ABC6 News. “I want to remind Minnesotans that today’s ruling marks a positive step in the path toward justice for George Floyd.”

The governor is mobilizing 100 Guardsmen in addition to equipment and support facilities to help ensure public safety. The governor also mobilized the Minnesota State Patrol to help with a coordinated response to any potential civil unrest, the report states.

The National Guard activation and additional law enforcement mobilization follow the actions of a state court judge who dismissed one of three charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in connection to the death of George Floyd, Fox21 reported. The judge dismissed a 3rd-degree murder charge against Chauvin and left the 2nd-degree murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter charges in place.

The charge against former officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane also remain in place. These three officers are charged with aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder and aiding and abetting 2nd-degree manslaughter.

Trials for all four officers are scheduled for March 2021, ABC6 reported.

