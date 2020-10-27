Watch: Family Dollar Store Destroyed in Philadelphia Protests

Cell phone video from the aftermath of Monday night’s riots in Philadelphia revealed the damage left behind by looters who raided various businesses. The riots sent more than 30 police officers to the hospital including a female sergeant who was struck by a vehicle.

One video on Twitter revealed a series of broken windows, missing cash registers, and trash left throughout the floor while a store greeting saying “thank you for shopping at Family Dollar” continues to play on loop.

The video is just one of several that have been circulating on social media that capture the widespread looting that took place in the riots.

Mass looting breaks out at clothing and shoe store during tonight’s BLM riot in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/htXN1rsbCk — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 27, 2020

Rioting broke out on Monday night after two police officers shot and killed Walter Wallace, Jr., who chased them with a knife, Breitbart News reported.

In one video, officers can be seen backing away from Wallace while telling him to stop and drop the knife. Instead, Wallace kept approaching until the officers fired at him several times. Despite having been rushed to a local hospital, Wallace died soon after.

BREAKING: Philadelphia Police Officers Shoot Suspect With A Knife After Being Called To A Domestic Incident. pic.twitter.com/brrP49fqqH — N̵̨̏͋͝īn̷j̷åS̸̳̮̥̮̱̣̦̈̐̀̎̄͘̕t҉u̷n̷t҉Z̶̨͛̂̐͗̈͐̒͘͝ (@Ninja_StuntZ) October 26, 2020

As a result of the rioting, a least 30 police officers required medical care after being struck by various projectiles. A 56-year-old female police sergeant suffered a broken leg after the unknown driver of a black pickup appeared to intentionally drive into a line of officers.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.