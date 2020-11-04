REPORT: ‘Pigs Are Pigs, We F*ck Your Wife,” Protesters Shout at LA Cops

Protesters in downtown Los Angeles shouted obscenities at police officers. One report quotes protesters yelling “It doesn’t matter who the f*ck is in office, pigs are pigs.” They also yelled, “We f*ck your wife!”

On the night after the presidential election, protesters in Los Angeles marched on the streets yelling obscenities at police officers. FoxLA’s Bill Melugin reported one group yelling, “We f*ck your wife!” Another shouted,” pigs are pigs.”

Protesters in the street at Pershing Square in DTLA. Crowd yelling that “It doesn’t matter who the f*** is in office, pigs are pigs. “

Also: “We f*** your wife!”

An unlawful assembly has been declared. LAPD giving them 3 minutes to clear or face arrest. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/kNBuJZRqV5 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 5, 2020

In a tweeted video a protester can be heard yelling, “While someone’s f*cking your wife, you’re out here protecting people that don’t want to be protected in this country.”

Police declare the disruptive protest to be an unlawful assembly and begin moving the crowd away from the area.

LAPD advancing and clearing the area @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/tYHQi3Bz1i — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 5, 2020

When the crowd failed to disperse, the officers began making arrests.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.