After Election, Oregon Governor Finally Deploys National Guard

Oregon Governor Kate Brown (D) deployed forces with the state’s National Guard during Wednesday night’s riot — one day after the presidential election. The Guardsman arrived on Portland streets as about 200 began to vandalize businesses in the downtown area.

As violence broke out once again in Portland, Governor Brown deployed National Guard and State Police to help restore peace. The deployment comes one day after the presidential election and follows months of destruction caused from nightly protests and riots.

Finally, After Election, Oregon Dem Gov Asks For National Guard To Stop Portland Rioters.https://t.co/4RJkwLlEIO — Richard Green (@123RHGreen) November 5, 2020

Wednesday night, journalists spotted members of the Oregon National Guard intermingled with Portland Police Bureau officers, Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies, and State Police officers.

The Oregon national guard pic.twitter.com/Eru4vjEbDE — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) November 5, 2020

Portland police and Oregon national guard pic.twitter.com/R7tVejnV7W — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) November 5, 2020

Journalist Andy Ngo tweeted video of a convoy of National Guardsman arriving in the city after months of violent protests and rioting. ” In the past six months of rioting, the governor refused to bring in the National Guard,” Ngo reported.

The National Guard was activated for the first time tonight in Portland at the #antifa riot. In the past six months of rioting, the governor refused to bring in the National Guard. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/A3Rcrjkbov — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 5, 2020

Protesters continued their violence Wednesday night — vandalizing businesses, smashing windows, and desecrating a Catholic church.

After Election Day, #antifa in Portland organized a “march of terror” through the heart of downtown where they smashed a Catholic church, dozens of businesses & property. The National Guard was activated. Watch my @SkyNewsAust interview: https://t.co/iZRj18mZl9 pic.twitter.com/k1FEPJjZos — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 5, 2020

