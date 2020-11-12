WATCH: Antifa Starts Fire in Portland — Throws Projectile at Car

Antifa started at least one fire in downtown Portland, Oregon, Wednesday night. Demonstrators also threw a projectile at an SUV as a passenger filmed the activities.

As yet another night of Antifa protests broke out in Portland, activists started a trash fire in front of the Portland Police Bureau central precinct building, independent journalist Andy Ngo tweeted.

Officers can be seen approaching the fire to extinguish the flames.

In a second video, an SUV can be seen driving past the flames. A passenger appears to be filming as they drove through.

Antifa hurled a projectile at a car whose occupant was recording their downtown Portland riot. This happened steps away from the front of the central police station. #antifa #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/vxhOXvVNHb — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 12, 2020

Ngo reported that protesters threw a projectile at the vehicle as they drove past. The sound of the object striking the vehicle can be heard in the recording. It is not clear what kind of projectile was thrown or its point of impact.

Police approached the fire and attempted to put out the flames with fire extinguishers.

Just the “dramatic” part of the failed fire extinguishment. Thanks for the music. Night of November 11, 2020: PPB (temporarily) vanquished by a small trash fire in the street. “It’s gonna light right back up.” It did.#PortlandProtest #PortlandProtestshttps://t.co/eQ2ZzVUqAi pic.twitter.com/FNlvHcJqq0 — e c o n o m y b r e a k f a s t (@econbrkfst) November 12, 2020

