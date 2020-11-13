Manhunt Underway for Accused Arkansas Cop-Killer

Arkansas police are searching for a man they accuse of shooting and killing a Helena-West Helena police officer on Thursday. The man also allegedly shot another man on November 1.

Police officers located a vehicle they believed to be driven by a suspect in a November 1 shooting incident, WREG CBS3 reported. The man, identified as 29-year-old Latrius Howard, is wanted by police in connection to a November 1 incident where he allegedly entered a home and struck a man in the head. He then shot the man.

Police spotted Howard’s vehicle near a motel. When officers approached the vehicle, Howard allegedly jumped out of the car and began firing at the officers.

Police say Howard shot one of the officers who later died at the Helena Regional Medical Center.

Howard managed to flee from the scene and is now the subject of a manhunt.

Police officials say Howard is also known as L.T. Truitt and has ties to Phillips County, Jonesboro, and Little Rock. He also has ties to Leland, Mississippi, officials stated.

He is believed to be traveling in a maroon SUV.

Fox13 reports the victim in the November 1 shooting told police he was sitting on his couch listening to music when the suspect entered the home and hit him in the head. He then shot the victim.

The Arkansas State Police and Little Rock ATF special agents are assisting in the search for Howard.

BREAKING: .@ATFNewOrleans Special Agents from Little Rock Field Office are responding to report of a shooting of a police officer outside of Helena-West Helena, AR. Please direct all media inquiries to Helena-West Helena PD. pic.twitter.com/BlpOfFD9b2 — ATF New Orleans (@ATFNewOrleans) November 13, 2020

At least 248 other police officers have died in the line of duty this year, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page — 41 from gunfire. More than 140 officers died in the line of duty this year after contracting COVID-19.

