Shots Fired as ‘Patriots,’ Antifa Clash for 2nd Straight Weekend near Washington St. Capitol

Multiple reports say at least one shot was fired after fights broke out in a clash between a patriots group and Antifa near the Washington State Capitol in Olympia. The clashes occurred during the 2nd weekend in a row of violent protests.

During an altercation between a patriot group and Antifa, a shot was fired, according to a video tweeted by journalist Shauna Sowersby. She reports the shot was “fired by one proud boy” and the round struck a “counterprotester.”

Shots fired by one proud boy, counterprotestor hit and on the ground now. #OlympiaProtest pic.twitter.com/VYDvymPXz8 — Shauna Sowersby (@Shauna_Sowersby) December 12, 2020

Independent Media PDX also reports the shooting and tweeted a video showing a man they claim fired the shot.

This protester just shot a counter-protester as Antifa counter-protesters were walking protesters out to the parking lot. #Washington #portland #protest #olympia pic.twitter.com/gtThORFJan — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) December 12, 2020

One Antifa “militant” is reported to be down, Independent Media PDX tweeted. It is not clear from the videos who actually fired the shot.

Sowersby reported that Olympia police secured the area and found one spent shell casing, a live round and “some sort of IED.”

Olympia police and WSP have secured the area and have so far found one spent casing, a live round and some sort of IED. #OlympiaProtest pic.twitter.com/OoLAIJz2aY — Shauna Sowersby (@Shauna_Sowersby) December 12, 2020

Earlier in the afternoon, the two groups faced off for the second weekend in a row outside the Washington State Capitol in Olympia.

Some Trump supporters, Proud Boys and counter protestors faced off in a street brawl in front of the Capitol. Paintballs, smoke bombs and what appeared to be an improvised explosive were hurled by Trump supporters and Proud Boys into the crowd. #OlympiaProtests pic.twitter.com/lssBWppU1d — Shauna Sowersby (@Shauna_Sowersby) December 12, 2020

Fights quickly broke out between the groups.

First fight breaks out between Back the blue / stop the steal protesters and Portland / Washington counter-protesters. Olympia Police are standing by. Unlawful assembly declared. #Portland #Antifa #washington #fight pic.twitter.com/VCbFxVZePP — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) December 12, 2020

Photographer Shane B. Murphy tweeted a video showing Antifa harassing the patriots and throwing rocks at their jeeps.

#Olympia #Washington

Tensions are considerably high in Olympia as Antifa harass this right-wing couple (poster’s description, not mine). Rocks are thrown at their jeep and an asp is brandished in defense. : Johnpic.twitter.com/ZGqv4tKi6D — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) December 12, 2020

The conflicts began as conservatives and counterprotesters faced off in front of the capitol, Seattle Collegin journalist and editor Aleza Villatoro tweeted.

Cops, MAGA supporters, and BLM here facing off in front of the capitol here in Olympia. Police threw a flash bang in between protest groups right after. pic.twitter.com/ogUJc1a8Zf — Alexa Villatoro (@aalexavillatoro) December 12, 2020

A short time later, police took one man into custody for allegedly pointing a loaded firearm at counter-protesters.

Last weekend, these two groups clashed again outside the state’s capitol as the patriot group protests against COVID-19 lockdowns, Breitbart News reported. At least one person was grazed in a shooting incident during multiple fights.