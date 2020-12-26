Six Nashville police officers have been recognized by the department for evacuating people and saving lives before Friday’s explosion in downtown Nashville.

The following officers were recognized:

Officer Brenna Hosey, who has been with the department for four years

Officer James Luellen, who has been with the department for three years

Officer Michael Sipos, who has been with the department for 16 months

Officer Amanda Topping, who has been with the department for 21 months

Officer James Wells, who has been with the department for 21 months

Sergeant Timothy Miller, who has been with the department for 11 years

An RV exploded in an empty street in downtown Nashville at the intersection of Commerce Street and 2nd Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Police stated officers were investigating a shots-fired call when the explosion occurred. Three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Breitbart News reported that the explosion is believed to have been intentional but meant to limit casualties. However, there were also human remains found at the bombing site, according to the Associated Press:

BREAKING: AP sources: Authorities have found human remains in the vicinity of the explosion in downtown Nashville. Find updates here: https://t.co/WZv5vkagOh — The Associated Press (@AP) December 25, 2020

Downtown access is restricted, and multiple roads are closed off as authorities investigate the situation, WKRN reported.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the bombing and is urging anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.