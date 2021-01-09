WATCH: Armed Antifa Attack Trump Supporters, Cops in San Diego

An Antifa group armed with a baseball bat, bottles, and chemical sprays attacked a group of Trump supporters at a demonstration in San Diego. Antifa also threw glass bottles, rocks, and eggs at a line of police officers attempting to maintain order.

A video tweeted by Fox5’s Paul Makarushka shows a large group of Antifa counter-protesters attempting to surround a group of Trump supporters. One man is seen waving an Antifa flag over the head of one of the Trump supporters. Another can be seen wielding a baseball bat.

#breaking trump supporters clash with BLM and antifa on the boardwalk in PB. Heavy police presence some fights and scuffles. Pepper spray etc (not from pd). @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/SrMjWnISlZ — Paul makarushka (@heyguyfox5) January 9, 2021

The video shows one Antifa man with a bat approaching a few Trump supporters with a bat while another dowses the couple with pepper spray. As the Trump supporters retreat, they are attacked with multiple large objects being thrown at them. Multiple fights break out.

As police arrived and attempted to separate the groups, Antifa began throwing eggs and bottles at police, Fox5 San Diego reported.

San Diego police officials eventually declared the demonstration to be an unlawful assembly, due to acts of violence.

Those who remain or return against this lawful order may be cited/arrested and risk exposure to chemical agents & less-lethal force applications. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 9, 2021

Raw video from Fox5 from above the protest shows large objects being thrown by Antifa at police.

Violence against the police continued with eggs, glass bottles, and rocks being thrown at officers.

A couple more rocks were just thrown at our officers. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 9, 2021

Police officials also stated that protesters used pepper spray against officers.

Rocks & bottles are being thrown at officers. Pepper spray (OC) from the crowd is being sprayed towards officers. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 9, 2021

The protesters eventually disbanded.

When rocks, bottles, pepper spray and other objects are thrown or used on our officers, actions will be taken against those who commit violent acts. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 10, 2021