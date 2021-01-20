WATCH: Antifa Blocks Streets, Sets Fire in Seattle Inauguration Day Protest

Antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters joined forces in Seattle to block traffic in the downtown area. A video shows the protesters setting a large fire in close proximity to several commuter buses.

A group of BLM and Antifa posters shut down traffic in downtown Seattle on Wednesday night following the inauguration of President Joe Biden. The KOMO video tweeted by @The_Justice7 shows multiple cars and buses stopped by the protesters as they set a large banner ablaze.

More Aerial Video Footage Of The Antifa/BLM Group Burning A Banner While Protesting In The Streets #Seattle pic.twitter.com/7q4ABUIQw6 — J̵̟̦̲̞̭̱̀̈́͑̄̇̈́̚͝ustice (@The_Justice7) January 21, 2021

Independent journalist Brendon Gutenschwager tweeted a closer view of the group setting an American flag on fire.

American flags are burned on the streets of Seattle as part of tonight’s J20 Direct Action #Seattle #SeattleProtests #J20 pic.twitter.com/DTL9CzEHnF — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 21, 2021

The protesters shouted “No cops, no prisons, total abolition” as they marched through the downtown business district.

“No cops, no prisons, total abolition!” Antifa march through Seattle tonight for an Inauguration Day J20 demonstration #Seattle #SeattleProtests #J20 pic.twitter.com/zGit8Uqmkn — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 21, 2021

Gutenschwager showed the vandalism of an Amazon Go store. The video shows broken windows and many messages spraypainted on the building. The messages included “Guillotine Bezos.”

Seattle Police Department officials tweeted photos illustrating more of the damage to downtown businesses.

Police are monitoring a group in #DowntownSeattle. Multiple sites have been vandalized. One arrest made for property damage. pic.twitter.com/oLfIsGt5Af — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 21, 2021

A KOMO News 4 video tweeted by independent journalist Andy Ngo shows the marchers attempting to smash the windows of businesses.

Seattle: #Antifa continue their march through the streets. A camera from a helicopter captures some of them trying to break inside a building. pic.twitter.com/33uvil7aPR — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

The Seattle Collegian tweeted video showing damage to the U.S. Court House and police officers attempting to regain control of the area.

At U.S. Court House protestors break windows. pic.twitter.com/EPL5DBbBZh — The Seattle Collegian (@InfoCollegian) January 21, 2021

Cops putting out a fire pic.twitter.com/kGiJS0YMJk — The Seattle Collegian (@InfoCollegian) January 21, 2021

Lots of bike cops have now pulled up. pic.twitter.com/vxaF6DRZus — The Seattle Collegian (@InfoCollegian) January 21, 2021

As the violence continues in Seattle, more police officers arrive and attempt to make arrests.

