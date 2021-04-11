WATCH: Antifa Sets Portland ICE Building on Fire with Officers Trapped Inside

Antifa rioters in Portland, Oregon, set a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on fire while agents remained trapped behind blocked doors. The fire began after rioters smashed windows on the upper floors of the building.

Antifa continued its months-long siege of the ICE facility in Portland on Saturday night. Videos posted on Twitter show the violence perpetrated by the Antifa rioters as they smashed windows and eventually set a fire on the front of the building while ICE officers remained trapped behind blocked doors.

The noise in the previous clip was them breaking out some of the windows of the ICE Building pic.twitter.com/ltHcsrcKEg — FVCK MLB (@fvckcommies) April 11, 2021

“They then set it on fire while federal officers were inside,” independent journalist Andy Ngo tweeted. “Antifa also obscured the security cameras before launching the arson attack.”

Last night, #antifa in Portland barricaded the front of the @ICEgov building. They then set it on fire while federal officers were inside. Antifa also obscured the security cameras before launching the arson attack. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/DCggRqUFmP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 11, 2021

“Burn the precinct to the ground,” Antifa protesters shouted as the fire raged.

“Every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground” An #antifa gives the #BLM fist salute while the crowd cheers on the burning of the @ICEgov Portland facility last night. Officers were trapped inside when antifa set the building on fire. pic.twitter.com/VYgRlvMUTo — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 11, 2021

Another video taken from above shows the scale of the fire as ICE officers respond from a rear exit of the facility.

Watch the moment federal officers rushed out to respond after #antifa set the @ICEgov facility on fire last night. Antifa barricaded the front of the facility to trap people inside while the building was on fire. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/NaXYzSJoj6 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 11, 2021

“Burn it down” Overnight #antifa barricaded the front of the Portland @ICEgov facility with a chain link fence before setting it on fire in a terrorist attack. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/qZoJJ70nrN — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 11, 2021