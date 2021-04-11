WATCH: Antifa Sets Portland ICE Building on Fire with Officers Trapped Inside

Antifa sets fire to ICE building in Portland, OR. (Twitter Video Screenshot/Andy Ngo)
Twitter Video Screenshot/Andy Ngo
Bob Price

Antifa rioters in Portland, Oregon, set a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on fire while agents remained trapped behind blocked doors. The fire began after rioters smashed windows on the upper floors of the building.

Antifa continued its months-long siege of the ICE facility in Portland on Saturday night. Videos posted on Twitter show the violence perpetrated by the Antifa rioters as they smashed windows and eventually set a fire on the front of the building while ICE officers remained trapped behind blocked doors.

“They then set it on fire while federal officers were inside,” independent journalist Andy Ngo tweeted. “Antifa also obscured the security cameras before launching the arson attack.”

“Burn the precinct to the ground,” Antifa protesters shouted as the fire raged.

Another video taken from above shows the scale of the fire as ICE officers respond from a rear exit of the facility.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

