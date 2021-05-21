Florida Boy Runs to Honor Illinois Police Officer Killed in the Line of Duty

A twelve-year-old Florida boy is honoring fallen Illinois officer Chris Oberheim by running one mile with a thin blue line American flag.

The runner, Zechariah Cartledge, founded the non-profit Running 4 Heroes, Inc., with the goal of honoring those who make the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Zechariah ran ten laps around his elementary school track in Florida. He was joined by local Florida law enforcement officials, as well as Chief Raymond Garivey of the Freeport Police Department in Texas:

Zechariah plans on giving the flag to the Oberheim family.

Breitbart News reported Zechariah went to Tennessee last week to honor two fallen Knox County Sheriff’s Officers.

Officer Oberheim was killed in the line of duty responding to a domestic disturbance early Wednesday morning in Champaign, Illinois. Another unidentified officer was shot but is expected to survive. The suspect, Darion Marquise Lafayette, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after an exchange of gunfire.

According to Champaign county court records, Lafayette has been charged with domestic violence with three different women, as well as possession of drugs, including methamphetamine.

Officer Oberheim served 20 years in law enforcement and is survived by his wife and four daughters.