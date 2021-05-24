Pfluger Park in Eden, Texas, hosted an event over the weekend to support family members of the two fallen Concho County deputies.

“Concho 4 Wheelers joined many other community members in providing comfort to the impacted families,” conchovalleyhomepage.com reported Sunday.

The organization’s goal was to present the families with funds raised during its recent “First Responder Thank You Barbecue.”

Dozens participated, including congressman for the state’s 11th District, August Pfluger.

“The law enforcement that protects, not just this community but every community, sometimes is a thankless job,” he noted. “So this is a great day to have the ability to come pay a tribute to those that have given their lives in the defense of this community and their families.”

Pfluger also emphasized how important it is for neighbors to work with local law enforcement because they also depend on the community.

Each family was given $6,000 to help them through such a difficult time, and a plaque from the Concho 4 Wheelers group.

On Saturday, Pfluger shared photos of the event, writing, “Great to be in Eden today and see some of the #TX11 community working together to support the families of Sargeant Jones, Deputy Leonard and Ronnie Winans”:

Great to be in Eden today and see some of the #TX11 community working together to support the families of Sargeant Jones, Deputy Leonard and Ronnie Winans. pic.twitter.com/NcRux04kmI — August Pfluger (@AugustPfluger) May 22, 2021

In a subsequent post, he added he is “always proud to support our law enforcement and their families, and even more proud to see how our community looks after each other.”

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) offered his condolences after the deputies were shot and killed during a routine call on May 10.

“Our hearts are broken over the senseless murder of two Concho County Sheriff’s deputies who were gunned down in the line of duty,” he said in a statement.

The shooting deaths of the deputies occurred during National Police Week.