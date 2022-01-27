Houston Police Reports 3 Officers Shot

Law enforcement has launched a manhunt for a suspect believed to have shot three Houston police officers on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect sped away the scene in a white Mercedes, said police. Residents were urged to avoid the area. The wounded officers were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

3 HPD officers have been shot in the 2100 block of McGowen St. The suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes and is being sought at this time. Please avoid the area. HPD commanders & PIO are en route to Memorial Hermann Hospital where officers are being taken.#hounews pic.twitter.com/I0e2dQD2kB — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 27, 2022

This story is developing.