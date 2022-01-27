Houston Police Reports 3 Officers Shot

Joshua Caplan

Law enforcement has launched a manhunt for a suspect believed to have shot three Houston police officers on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect sped away the scene in a white Mercedes, said police. Residents were urged to avoid the area.  The wounded officers were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

This story is developing. 

