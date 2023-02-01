Alleged Oregon Kidnapper Dead from Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

An alleged southwest Oregon kidnapper died Tuesday following a standoff with police that ended with the kidnapper apparently shooting himself.

CNN reported that the deceased alleged kidnapper, 36-year-old Benjamin Obadiah Foster, holed up in a residence after authorities discovered “a woman bound and beaten in a southwest Oregon home.”

The woman was discovered on January 24, 2023. Police sought Foster in connection with the kidnapping and surrounded the residence where he was believed to be on Tuesday.

They announced his apprehension Tuesday night around 8 p.m.

The New York Post noted that Grants Pass Police Department Lt. Jeff Hattersley told KTVL-TV that Foster “died at a hospital hours after he was taken into custody.”

Law enforcement tried to apprehend Foster last week, but he managed to elude their efforts.

Foster was previously charged “with five felonies” for allegedly holding a girlfriend captive for two weeks in Las Vegas in 2019. He made a deal with prosecutors in 2021 that “allowed him to plead guilty to one felony count of battery and a misdemeanor count of battery constituting domestic violence.”

