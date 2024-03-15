Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s ex-lover and fellow prosecutor Nathan Wade resigned from the Trump case Friday afternoon, handing former President Donald Trump a political victory.

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee ruled Friday that Willis could remain on the Trump case if she removed Wade or if he voluntarily resigned.

In a letter addressed to Willis, Wade wrote he would resign from the case pursuant to McAfee’s ruling:

Although the court found that “the defendants failed to meet their burden of proving that the District Attorney acquired an actual conflict of interest,” I am offering my resignation in the interest of democracy, in dedication to the American public, and move this case forward as quickly as possible.

BREAKING: Nathan Wade resigns from Donald Trump case in Georgia pic.twitter.com/MTlQTJZjcY — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 15, 2024

Willis accepted Wade’s resignation and thanked him for his alleged “professionalism and dignity you have shown over the last 865 days, as you have endured threats against you and your family, as well as unjustified attacks in the media and in court on your reputation as a lawyer.”

McAfee’s Friday ruling found that the former lovers’ relationship produced no “actual conflict” that would force Willis from the case. McAfee also wrote the two former lovers only engaged in an “appearance of impropriety,” which should result in Willis leaving her office if Wade is not removed from the case.

A source close to the Trump case told Breitbart News the ruling provided mixed feelings. “While Judge McAfee’s ruling is light on principles and very likely to result in interlocutory appeal and even motions to transfer the case to a jurisdiction that hasn’t been tainted by Fani racist statements,” the source said.

“Proceeding in the case is very likely to allow a much more stunning victory against the regime when the election fraud evidence is presented,” the source added.

The case is Georgia v. Trump, No. 23SC188947 in Superior Court in Fulton County, Georgia.

