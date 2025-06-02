Washington Police Dog Helps Seize Meth, Fentanyl Worth $2.6 Million: ‘Another Win for K9 Quinn’

A police K-9 is racking up wins for law enforcement by protecting his community of King County, Washington.
The King County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday it was “another win for K-9 Quinn” and officials with the Precinct 4 Special Emphasis Team who seized a mountain of drugs on Thursday.
The stash included 124 pounds of methamphetamine and 8.8 pounds of fentanyl powder.
“Estimated street value of the seized narcotics: $2.6 million. Good work. Good dog,” the sheriff’s office said. The agency’s post included a photo of Quinn posing with his find that was lined up nicely on a table:
Quinn, who is a former Purina Puppy Chow model according to My Northwest, has in recent years been hard at work serving his community and keeping residents safe.
In March, he helped in the arrest of two narcotics traffickers and the seizure of over a pound of cocaine, a handgun, and $1,000 cash, the outlet said:
His first drug bust happened in December 2022 when he assisted law enforcement in tracking down an estimated $2.5 million worth of crystal meth, fentanyl, and black-tar heroin, per the Seattle Times.
The following year, Quinn helped officers grab nearly 300,000 fentanyl pills and other narcotics from a drug trafficker, according to King County’s website.
“The amount of fentanyl seized is enough to cause more than 2 million lethal doses and is one of the largest seizures ever for the Sheriff’s Office,” the site read.
In August 2024, Quinn was involved when officers arrested a suspect and seized a large amount of methamphetamine, fentanyl powder, cocaine, and a firearm, according to KOMO. A few months later, Quinn again helped officers seize $286,000 in drugs during a narcotics bust, B-Town Blog reported.
“This operation marks another step in the King County Sheriff’s Office’s ongoing effort to combat the distribution of dangerous drugs like fentanyl and heroin in the region,” the article read.
More recently, Quinn was praised for helping officers find an estimated $638,000 worth of drugs and arrest a suspected drug trafficker connected to the Sinaloa Cartel, the B-Town Blog reported.
“Officials credited K9 Quinn with assisting in the operation, which disrupted a significant source of illicit drugs in King County, including Burien, Seattle, and Shoreline,” the blog said.
