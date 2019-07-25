Mississippi CPS Celebrates Record Number of Adoptions

The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services (MDCPS) is celebrating a record number of children placed in adoptive families this year.

Reports state that 657 adoptions were finalized between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019, with 129 currently awaiting approval.

Marcus Davenport, director of Adoption and Permanency Services, expressed his pleasure with the announcement of the agency’s new record.

“This is an amazing number—but instead of statistics, we see 800 smiling faces. We celebrate the fact that hundreds of children are now safe and cared for in their forever family homes,” he said. “This has been a team effort—from our frontline staff to our adoption staff both in the counties and here at the state office.”

In 2017, MDCPS said they identified 1,500 children in foster care with adoptions still pending. However, the agency contacted the State Attorney General’s office and local courts to address any problems concerning the adoptions. They eventually moved forward in placing the children in their adoptive homes.

Davenport said the numbers are a direct result of all the hard work done by private attorneys, the Mississippi College School of Law’s Adoption Clinic and the Mississippi Attorney General’s office.

He commented:

I am so proud of our adoption supervisors, adoption specialists, and our support team. I am continually amazed by what they are able to accomplish on a daily basis. What we are celebrating as a milestone in MDCPS history is all because of their hard work, dedication, and heart for Mississippi’s children who are entrusted into our care.

The mission of MDCPS states that their goal as an agency is to “lead Mississippi’s efforts in keeping children and youth safe and thriving by strengthening families; preventing child abuse, neglect and exploitation; and promoting child and family well-being and permanent family connections.”

In June, lawmakers introduced the bipartisan Adoption Tax Credit Refundability Act to make adoption more affordable for many families.

“Over 100,000 children are waiting for adoption into a family who can give them the loving home they deserve,” said Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO).

“This bipartisan bill will restore the refundability portion of the tax credit to make adoption more affordable for hardworking families. I urge my colleagues to join me in this effort to make adoption a more viable option for parents who are eager to welcome a child into their home,” Blunt concluded.