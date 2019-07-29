11 Fires Break Out Overnight in Baltimore Neighborhood

BALTIMORE, MD - APRIL 28: A firefighter motions to a fireman spraying water from a firetruck to extinguish the smoldering remains of a senior center set ablaze during night riots on April 28, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. A state of emergency has been declared in Baltimore following violent protests which …
Mark Makela/Getty Images

Baltimore law enforcement has launched an investigation into the cause of 11 fires that broke out in the city’s Edmondson Village neighborhood early Morning morning.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at approximately 1:30 a.m. EST, said Baltimore Fire spokesperson Blair Adams, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Firefighters then scrambled to a second fire a few blocks away and did so nine additional times. They extinguished the fires by 3:30 a.m. and the Baltimore Police Department’s arson unit arrived on scene at 6:30 a.m. Adams said six homes, four trash cans, and one car were on fire. Some of the homes were vacant, said Adams. There were no injuries reported.

“My mom yelled fire, the dog was barking, my initial reaction was to get everyone out of the house,” David Hendricks, who managed to escape one of the house fires, told CBS Baltimore.

“I just heard a somewhat small explosion and then you heard flames,” he added.

No additional details are available at this time.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.