VIDEO: Phoenix Firefighters Rescue 17-Year-Old Girl from Chimney

Firefighters with Phoenix’s fire department rescued a 17-year-old girl who got stuck in a chimney, reportedly for more than one and a half hours Wednesday night, according to a video of the incident.

It started out when a girl, identified only as Yasmeen, and her 17-year-old friend were locked out of her house when the friend decided it would be a good idea to climb up on the roof, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

“She thought about going down the chimney,” said Yasmeen.

The 17-year-old’s plan turned out to be a big mistake for her because she got stuck in the chimney.

“I didn’t know it was blocked in the bottom,” said Yasmeen. “I never thought it was blocked on the bottom, so she went down, and she started freaking out.”

KNXV reported that when Yasmeen’s friend got stuck, she called her sister, who then called 911.

Fire officials say the girl kept communicating with them during the rescue. Rescue crews set a tripod over the chimney to hoist her out and got her out of the chimney in 40 minutes.

The 17-year-old was covered in soot and refused transportation to the hospital after an evaluation, the Arizona Republic reported. She is expected to be okay, as she had a smile on her face after rescue crews freed her.