Community Comes Together to Rebuild New Mexico Family’s Home

The community in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is coming together to rebuild a family’s home after their 12-year-old son with schizophrenia caused extreme damage to their home.

When the Albuquerque Police Officers Association and Carpenters Local Union 13-19, heard the family’s story, they decided to step in to fix it up, KRQE reported.

“It feels good because when you see a problem the family had here for example. We were wanting to wait until after Christmas because we’ve been so busy lately but when we saw how the house was, it touches you thinking we need to help this family in need,” Rosendo Najar of the Carpenter’s Local Union said.

Crews are coming in to replace doors, carpeting, as well as spruce up the living room and a few bedrooms. The project is expected to be finished by Sunday.

These community members in Albuquerque are not the first to band together to rebuild a home recently. Last month, community members in St. Joseph, Missouri, came together to help rebuild a family’s home destroyed in a fire.