WATCH: Students Buy Teacher Replacement Pair of Sneakers

A Nebraska teacher got a wonderful surprise from his students after his favorite pair of sneakers went missing from his office recently.

A viral TikTok video showed the unnamed teacher reading a card from his students as they gathered around him to watch as he opened their gift, according to KZK 101.

Wednesday, Bleacher Report tweeted the heartwarming video:

Students surprised their teacher with his favorite kicks after they were stolen ❤️ @brkicks (via @jasminirdc) pic.twitter.com/rCa6rxab6y — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 30, 2020

Once the teacher finished reading the card and reached into the red gift bag, the look of surprise on his face was unmistakable.

“Oh my geez. Are you serious?” he said as he pulled out a shoebox containing a new pair of Nike Zoom KD12 basketball shoes.

Moments later, he became emotional and covered his face with his hands.

“You’re gonna make me cry,” one of the students said.

When someone shouted “Group hug!” all of the kids rushed forward to embrace their beloved teacher.

“Thank you so much,” the grateful man said as they all smiled and hugged him.

Each of the young people chipped in their own money to buy the shoes that cost about $115, according to Fox News.

“Teachers like these are so passionate at their job because they’re definitely not doing it for the money they’re doing because they love to educate and love to making [sic] a kid succeed,” one Twitter user commented.

“They deserve so much more and I’m happy these kids did this.”

The teacher reportedly leads a life skills class and wears his sneakers when he referees basketball games at the school, according to Today.

“The parents of those students are doing it right and should stand proud!!!” another Twitter user stated, adding, “Amazing that these young men and women did this. Respect!”

One person called the video “beautiful” and praised the kids for their sweet gesture.

“With all that’s going on in the world it’s nice to see this type of love and kindness,” he concluded.