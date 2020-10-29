Teenager Who Killed Florida K-9 Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

A Florida teenager who admitted he killed a police K-9 in Jacksonville two years ago was sentenced this week to 25 years in prison and ten years probation.

“Jhamel Paskel was sentenced Wednesday morning on six charges stemming from an armed carjacking and kidnapping at the 7-Eleven on Lem Turner Road on Sept. 30, 2018,” according to First Coast News.

The 19-year-old will spend five years in prison on the charge of killing Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) K-9, Fang, and 20 years on the other charges, the report said.

“The judge ordered Paskel to pay $8,000 restitution to the Sheriff’s Office, along with $518 in court fees,” according to News4Jax.

The outlet detailed the events that occurred when the K-9 was killed:

According to police, Paskel, who was 17 at the time, carjacked two women at a gas station on Lem Turner Road on Sept. 30, 2018, and then made one of them drive as he held her at gunpoint. Since the car had an OnStar system, police tracked the vehicle to Interstate 10 near Cecil Commerce Parkway, where they had OnStar shut off the engine. Paskel bailed out of the car and took off on foot with K-9 Fang in pursuit. Evidence showed Paskel shot and killed the police dog and continued running into the woods, where he was eventually taken into custody.

Fang’s handler, Officer Matt Herrera, recalled the events on Tuesday and said he heard “two gunshots back to back followed by a third.”

“In between two and three, I heard Fang yelp, and soon as I came over the embankment, I kind of saw him coming to rest after falling and being shot,” he said.

The officer added that he spent more time with Fang than he did his loved ones.

“He was with me when I was with my family, but he was also with me when I was not with my family. So, it’s without a doubt, you get a humongous bond with this animal. All handlers feel this way,” he commented.

During his probation, Paskel must complete the Operation New Hope program, task evaluations, follow-up treatments, and must also remain employed, according to the First Coast News article.

“The judge said early termination could be possible after the first five years of probation if he remains in compliance with the terms,” the report concluded.