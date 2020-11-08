Family Raises Money to Buy Car for Mother Who Had to Walk to Work

An Oklahoma family raised money to help a neighbor whose car broke down and was left with no choice but to walk to work.

The family raised nearly $4,700 in a few days and had enough money to buy Jericha Palmer a 2007 Honda Odyssey that was big enough for her family of eight.

“I learned from keeping up with the family that their car had broken down a month ago, and they had been walking and Ubering to work. My wife and I immediately thought we have to buy them a car, so we made a post for a GoFundMe and said we’d match up to $500,” neighbor Dax Perrier told KOCO 5.

Palmer broke down in tears of joy when the family surprised her with the vehicle.

Perrier added that his family also gave Palmer’s family $1,025 in cash to go towards tags and insurance.

Palmer is not the only one lucky enough to benefit from the kindness of the community to help her get a set of wheels.

In 2018, an Arkansas man who walked 11 miles to and from work each day was surprised with a car thanks to his coworkers at UPS.