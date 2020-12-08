Dog Saves Owner from Florida House Fire After Log Rolls Out of Fireplace

The Hernando County, Florida, fire department said a dog woke his owner in time for them to escape the blaze coming from their home Monday morning.

The fire department responded to a house fire at 4:25 a.m., with responding crews saying they discovered heavy smoke and fire from the residence, WFLA reported.

By 5:15 a.m., the fire was completely under control.

The homeowner’s dog woke him up, allowing him and the dog to escape the burning house without injury, according to firefighters.

The owner said he had set a fire in the fireplace and believes one of the logs rolled out of it and onto the floor.

“[We] would like to remind the community [to] change smoke detector batteries twice a year and conduct routine fire risk assessment on your homes,” Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services said in a statement. “Fireplaces should be properly maintained and have protective screens to prevent sparks and debris from escaping.”

This Florida dog is not the first dog to save his owner’s life during a house fire. In October 2019, a dog saved a veteran owner’s life by waking him during a house fire. And in September 2020, a Great Dane saved a family of four from a house fire.