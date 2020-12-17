Indiana Cops Give Hundreds of Boxes of Food, Toys to Needy Families

Officers with the South Bend, Indiana, Police Department are doing their best to spread Christmas cheer this year by giving out hundreds of boxes of food and toys to needy families.

The officers volunteered to distribute these boxes to people at the Salvation Army Kroc Center this week as part of an annual drive before Christmas.

Back at it again! Day 2 of Distribution Day at the Salvation Army Kroc Center. They have more than 600 families stopping by today to get food and toys for Christmas. Thank you for letting us help you serve our community! pic.twitter.com/xRDWivVmbI — South Bend Police (@southbendpolice) December 15, 2020

About 1,600 people showed up at the event, Fox News reported.

Today is one of two Distribution Days at the Salvation Army Kroc Center and the SBPD is more than happy to help. Our officers helped pass out Christmas Food Boxes to families in our community. The Kroc Center of South Bend is expecting 400 food boxes to be picked up today! pic.twitter.com/XTkJTkl4Is — South Bend Police (@southbendpolice) December 14, 2020

“The South Bend Police Department jumped at the chance to help connect with our community by spending the last two days handing out these boxes,” Christine Karsten, the police department’s media liaison, said.

“Our department really works hard to engage and serve our community all year long, especially during the holidays,” Karsten added. “It is a great way for them to interact with families, adults, kids, outside of routine police work, and they really enjoy it.”

Other police departments across the country are also getting into the holiday spirit.

In Orlando, Florida, the police force wore red Santa hats on Saturday and gave out gifts to more than 200 children before Christmas.