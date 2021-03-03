‘Trumparilla’: Trump-Themed Boat Parade Planned in Tampa

The annual “Gasparilla Pirate Festival” boat parade in Tampa, Florida, is canceled for 2021, but that is not stopping Cliff Gephart and others from launching their own “Trumparilla” boat parade.

“We wanted it to be patriotic. We wanted to let the world know there’s a segment of the population that wants to live our lives,” Gephart told Fox Orlando.

Gephart is one of the founders of Conservative Grounds Coffee Shop in Largo, Florida.

Trumparilla is slated to take place on April 17. Organizers of the event are still working out the kinks, but the flotilla route will include stops such as Beer Can Island.

Nearly 2,500 boaters are already showing interest, according to Gephart.

“We just wanted to say, ‘Hey, look, we can still do this in a safe manner.’ Those who want to participate can. Those who don’t want to, don’t have to,” he said.

Jake Hoffman, president of the Tampa Bay Young Republicans, is also planning a nonpartisan boat parade that same day, but by the time both events roll around, the events may be planned together.

“When the city decided to host a Super Bowl boat parade that was able to be done safely, so in our eyes there’s no reason why we can’t host a Gasparilla boat parade in the same fashion,” Hoffman said.

For more information about Trumparilla, visit their Facebook page. The Tampa Bay Young Republicans also has a Facebook page promoting their event.