Police Search for Missing Woman Last Spotted Walking Dog in Massachusetts

New Hampshire Police are searching for a woman who was last spotted walking her dog in Massachusetts.

Authorities found Sinead Lyons’ car in New Hampshire on Monday, 100 miles away from Lowell, Massachusetts, where Lyons was last seen walking her German Shepherd on March 11, Mass Live.com reported.

“My beautiful big sister Sinéad Lyons was last seen a week ago in the Ossipee Lake area of New Hampshire,” Lyons’ sister Sandra wrote on Facebook on Sunday. “My big sis has blue eyes, blond hair, slim build, she’s 5’11 and speaks with an Irish accent. She was with her dog Flossie a German Shepard dog. Flossie is female (not neutered) microchipped, she responds to English & Irish commands,” she added.

The 41-year-old was last seen wearing a white coat, black knee-high boots, and a white-knit hat, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

Police found Lyons’s 2005 white Volvo on the evening of Monday, March 15.

MISSING ADULT: Sinead Lyons, 41, last seen Lowell 3/12/21. Driving to Ossipee/Effingham NH area white 05 Volvo station wagon MA 926TN7. 5’11” blonde hair. May also be North Conway, NH area. Anyone with info on whereabouts of Sinead Lyons please call 978-937-3200@NH_StatePolice pic.twitter.com/kFNGcP9BGC — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) March 15, 2021

Authorities are urging anyone who may have information on Lyons’s whereabouts to call the New Hampshire State Police at (603) 323-3333 or Lowell, Massachusetts, Police at (978) 937-3200.