Colorado Woman Reunited with Sisters After Spending 65 Years Apart

A Colorado woman who has been searching for her sisters for decades finally met them thanks to years of persistence and DNA technology.

“I want a new sisterhood,” Mara Hall, 65, told KUSA. “I’ve never had sisters or brothers, so this is really exciting for me. Who would know 65 years later that I would find them? Or that they would find me?”

Hall realized she might have had two siblings when she accessed her birth certificate in the early 1990s.

She placed her information on ancestry websites years later, hoping she would find the answers she was looking for.

She later received a phone call this past March.

“A woman said, ‘don’t hang up, but I think I’m your sister,’” Hall recalled. “Then she told me, ‘you have four sisters: Two older and two younger!’ I was like, wow! I got a bonus! I got two more!”

All of the siblings reunited in Colorado a month later, along with the niece who submitted the DNA that made this family reunion happen.

“They’re part of my new life. It’s a new journey,” Hall said. “I’m just so ready for [a] family that I can call my own.”

