A radio DJ is rallying his neighbors around a young man in Chicago who spends six hours each day walking to and from his job.

Radio personality Ray “Ramblin’ Ray” Stevens was driving when he spotted 20-year-old Braxton Mayes on more than one occasion and realized he walked for long periods of time, according to People.

When Stevens stopped and offered the young man a ride, he heard the former high school football player’s story.

Mayes said his 2006 GMC truck broke down, forcing him to walk to work every day which was a 12-mile trek, 24 in total, that took about three hours both ways. He also explained he left for work at approximately 4:00 a.m. to arrive at his job at 7:00 a.m.

“This guy checks all the boxes,” Stevens noted. “He’s a good, solid human being. People are having a hard time finding people to work and here’s a guy walking three hours one way just because his truck broke down.” Stevens shared a photo Saturday of himself with his friend, calling him “the legendary Braxton Mayes”: The now legendary Braxton Mayes joins me at 6:05 on @wlsam890 he’s worldwide because the world loves a good story? He’s… Posted by Ramblin Ray on Saturday, July 17, 2021

Stevens later created a GoFundMe page to raise money for Mayes’ truck repairs. As of Sunday afternoon, the page has raised $10,592 of its $10,000 goal.

“Let’s help Braxton get his truck fixed! Any other left over money will go Chicago area food banks,” the page read.

In a recent Instagram video, Stevens said he hoped to take Mayes and his family to dinner soon:

Mayes said because he grew up being taught a strong work ethic, he did not mind walking every day. However, he is thankful for the donations and the support from the community.

“It brought me to tears,” he noted, adding, “I didn’t know when I would come up with the money to fix it or how many times I would have to walk.”

Mayes’ vehicle will reportedly be finished soon but until it is, his employer has offered to give him a ride.