VIDEO — Parents Adopt Son’s Best Friend: ‘This Is Where He Wanted to Stay’

A family in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, has opened their hearts and home in order to offer their love to a boy who needed them.

Nate Rosas met Rita Marlow and Seth Lentchner a decade ago when he played soccer alongside their son, Zach. A few years went by and the family eventually took him in as a foster child, ABC 7 reported Friday.

“After the first year and a half, Nate had decided that this is where he wanted to stay,” Marlow noted.

HOMETOWN HEROES! 16 year old Nate Rosas best friend officially became his brother this week. It’s been a 5 year process for Nate’s adoption, and his heroes are all wearing shirts that say #Family. “1,758 days. He's mine. He's ours,” said his mom. ❤️ @6abc pic.twitter.com/LAJ6IEHpEW — Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) July 14, 2021

Following years of paperwork and attending hearings, Nate’s adoption became official Tuesday, and it was a celebration none of them will ever forget.

In a Facebook post, Marlow shared photos of friends and loved ones who showed up to support them on the big day, writing, “WE ARE SO OVERWHELMED!”

When the family later arrived at their home, she said the street was filled with neighbors who had gathered to congratulate them:

#village The amount of support OUR FAMILY received from our Village today is absolutely unbelievable! WE ARE SO… Posted by Rita Marie Marlow on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Pictures of the event also showed signs in their yard that spelled “#BonusBoy” and “#GotchaDay.”

Facebook user Joan Cullen also shared photos and videos of the day-long celebration and said, “I am also so proud of and thankful for Rita and Seth, for providing a loving home in which Nate has been able to prosper”:

Decreed on this 13th Day of July, 2021: Nathan "Nate the Great" Rosas has been officially adopted by my sister Rita… Posted by Joan Cullen on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

According to ABC 7, Nate had been looking forward to the day for a very long time.

“It’s an overwhelming sense of relief knowing that we’re just done. We can finally get to be where we want to be the entire time,” his dad, Seth, told the outlet.

Fifty-two people gathered in the courtroom wearing t-shirts that read “Family” and over 100 greeted them when they got home.

“I can’t even, it’s such a wonderful feeling,” Marlow commented, adding, “There are just no words to explain how grateful I am for my family.”