VIDEO – Citizens Host Back the Blue Rally in Maryland: ‘Stay in the Fight’

A big crowd gathered for a Back the Blue rally outside City Hall on Sunday in Cumberland, Maryland.

The Allegany County Republican Women’s Club sponsored the event featuring guests and elected officials whose remarks supported law enforcement officers, the Cumberland Times-News reported.

Cumberland Police Department Chief Chuck Ternent spoke during the rally and told attendees the department works to improve its services each day. “There are some aspects of police reform that are needed to keep up with the changing world. But I do believe that we need to base our changes on well thought out practical professional best practices and not rules made by people who get on Facebook and are basing their decisions on emotion,” he added.

“Each one of our officers would risk their lives for you all despite your ethnic background or beliefs,” Ternent noted. “They know their position and they do take it seriously. They know they have an obligation to help you and I am very proud of all of our officers and public safety employees.”

The department shared photos of the rally on its Facebook page:

#backtheblue event! Thank you so much for your support! You can support us on social media by leaving us positive comments below! Posted by Cumberland Police Department on Sunday, August 1, 2021

Video footage showed a parade of cars and trucks decorated with American flags and Thin Blue Line flags drive past the crowd:

Thank you Mayor Morriss and those in the parade! A great show of support! #backtheblue Posted by Cumberland Police Department on Sunday, August 1, 2021

Another clip showed horseback riders carrying the same flags:

Officer Clyde Boatwright, who is president of the Maryland Fraternal Order of Police, said 179 officers all over the nation had died in the line of duty since 2020.

“It is no secret that our profession is going through a rough period both locally and nationally but it takes the support of people like you here today and our officers feel that support like this makes their efforts all worthwhile,” Boatwright commented. “Don’t be deterred. We must ignore the negativity and stay in the fight, keep pushing, stay safe and I want you to know we love you and have your back,” he continued.

Meanwhile, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office, Holley Fire Department, and a large group of motorcyclists in Brockport, New York, gathered recently for the second annual Back the Blue ride and rally, WHEC reported Sunday.

Rally and ride shows support for law enforcement in Orleans County and surrounding area Posted by WHEC TV on Sunday, August 1, 2021

Attendees said they wanted to see unity among community members.

“Love of country, love of the neighbor, supporting each other, regardless of what you think or feel,” organizer Cherie Stuhler noted, adding, “We should not be divided and we need to come together.”