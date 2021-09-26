A quick-thinking 11-year-old Texas boy called 9-1-1 and notified neighbors the moment he witnessed a house fire in the middle of the night on September 24 in the Cy-Fair area in Northwest Harris County, Texas.

Caden Rohrick was playing a video game when his mother made him aware of a house fire that started in a neighboring vacant home around 12:40 am. Caden quickly called 9-1-1, but that was not the only action he took.

The 11-year-old began to bang on neighbors’ doors to alert them to the fire that was raging in their neighborhood. “We got two neighbors. One of them didn’t know, and then the other one knew,” Rohrick explained to ABC 10. “It was just smoke and ash everywhere, and ash all in the sky. I was scared that other houses were going to catch on fire.”

Check out this damage.. the aftermath of a fire that broke out at a vacant home in Cypress. Join me at 6:30 hearing from the little boy who helped neighbors get out safely. @KHOU #KHOU11 #Htownrush pic.twitter.com/Xl3ejtah6I — Brittany Ford (@BFordKHOU) September 24, 2021

A home located next door to the vacant house did catch fire and saw significant damage. Diamond Braxton is the granddaughter of the homeowners and she shared her thoughts with KPRC 2.

“It’s just very emotional for everybody, especially when you go inside and see how something can go from one thing to the next. No one expected today to be like this,” Braxton said. “That’s the light at the end of the tunnel. This fire could have been way worse, so while this is awful we are just thankful that we are still here.”

When recounting his course of action with KPRC 2 the heroic young boy explained, “I feel really great about it. It feels good that they got out safe and that no one was injured.”

The cause of the fire remains unknown according to KHOU.