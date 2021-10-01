Four Illinois teens are being praised as hometown heroes after witnessing a multi-car accident on their way to homecoming and rescued children from the wreckage.

Savanna Lorenz, Piper Damie, Dominik Drwila, and Damin Green stopped at Fox Lake, in the suburbs northwest of Chicago, to eat before heading to the Johnsburg High School homecoming dance. According to a Facebook post by the Johnsburg Police Department, the group heard a crash and immediately sprung into action.

The Johnsburg Police Department would like to recognize four outstanding Johnsburg High School students for springing… Posted by Johnsburg Police Department on Saturday, September 25, 2021

“The four assisted in removing multiple young children from the car and carrying them to the safety of the side of the road, while police and paramedics arrived on-location and tended to the crash scene and care of the mother,” the Facebook post reads. “The four cared for the young children on the side of the road until they could be returned to their mother.”

The Johnsburg Police Department wanted to show the students gratitude for their heroic actions, but they also wanted to make sure the teens enjoyed their high school dance. “The four were provided an escort to the High School in marked squads with lights and sirens and dropped off outside the entrance to the dance,” according to the police department’s Facebook post.

The teens spoke with ABC7 and shared what life has been like after their heroic rescue.

“All the teachers and stuff, come up to me, and they’re like ‘thank you!’ They’re just very appreciative,” said Piper Damie.

“It’s really weird because none of us stand out, I guess, but this is just like making it where we kind of do, and it’s like not normal for us,” Savannah Lorenz explained.

The humble heroes deserve all the recognition in the world for their courage and bravery. The teens even were quoted as saying, “it felt better” to rescue the small children than it did to go to homecoming, ABC 7 reported.