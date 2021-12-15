Sheriff’s deputies in Maryland waded into cold waters “in 40-degree weather” to rescue a 25-year-old woman after her car became submerged in the Bush River, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

Watch Below:

Deputies responded to Flying Point Park Marina at 1:02 p.m. on Friday after the HCSO received a request to “check on the wellbeing of the woman,” the HCSO stated in a Facebook post. Once on scene, the deputies found the woman, who remains unidentified, inside her vehicle, which was situated on a boat ramp and was partially in the water as air temperatures registered at 40 degrees.

Deputies attempted to remove the woman from her vehicle but were unsuccessful in their efforts “before the car completely entered the water,” according to the HCSO. Once the car was nearly submerged, the woman jumped out into the frigid water.

“It was at that time, four Harford County Sheriff’s Deputies, Corporal Sanchez, Senior Deputy Mothershed, Deputy First Class Tatum, and Corporal Frederick, made the quick decision to risk their own personal safety and enter the water, to attempt a rescue,” the HCSO stated.

The deputies waded through the waist-high waters to reach the woman, and Mothershed brought the woman to shore. Emergency responders transported the woman to a hospital for cold weather exposure treatment and further evaluation, according to the HCSO. No deputies were injured during the rescue.

Deputies Brave Freezing Waters to Save LifeAll in A Day’s Work!On December 10, 2021, in 40-degree weather, Deputies… Posted by Harford County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 13, 2021

“Deputies put on a uniform and go to work everyday to make a difference in the lives of citizens. I am proud of the work these men did to act quickly and save a life,” said Sheriff Jeff Gahler, according to the Facebook post.