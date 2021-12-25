Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida surprised a single mother and her children with Christmas presents before the holiday.

Deputy Dougherty recently came across the mother who was out “shopping for her three kids but was unable to buy them what they wanted for Christmas,” the Sheriff’s department stated.

Doughtery and other deputies pitched in to buy Christmas presents for the three children. The children were ecstatic when the deputies arrived in numerous patrol vehicles.

“You guys are the best. Oh my God,” said a little girl greeting the crew of deputies.

“You guys want us to put this under the tree for you?” A deputy asked.

“I wanna open it now,” the young girl quipped.

At least eight deputies carried the gifts into the home.

“I did not know there was so much policeman,” said the little girl.

Another child asked, “How do all of you go in the same car?”

After the deputies tucked the gifts under the tree, one of the deputies asked, “Do you guys want to take a picture by the patrol car?”

“Yes!” the children excitedly responded. They even got to turn the vehicle’s lights on.

Law enforcement officers have kept the Christmas spirit alive and well this year. Earlier this week, police officers in Fremont, Nebraska handed out $100 bills to motorists during traffic stops on behalf of a Secret Santa, Nebraska Public Media reported.