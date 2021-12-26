The rookie New York Police officer, who was seen in viral video giving her lieutenant a raunchy lap dance at the 44th’s precinct’s Christmas party, says she feels “it would have stayed in house” if a man had given the dance.

“I feel like just because mainly, I’m a female dressed the way I was, being a rookie, things were different,” Vera Mekuli, 26, told TMZ of her seductive tango with married Lt. Nick McGarry. “Had it been a man doing it, I feel like it would have been more of a joking matter, and it would have stayed in house versus go public the way it did with me.”

The December 16 incident took place at Rory Dolan’s Restaurant and Bar in Yonkers where Mekuli gyrated on McGarry’s lap, Breitbart News previously reported. McGarry was reassigned to a Transit District 12 after the video came to light.

Warning: Explicit Content. Watch Below:

The rookie officer apologized to McGarry’s wife in an interview with TMZ.

“I do want to apologize to the Lieutenants wife, you know, I am sorry. Truly I am, and I really hope it didn’t, you know, cause too much damage in the marriage or in your personal life,” she told TMZ. “I know it’s been rough. I’ve been seeing the articles and I’ve been seeing pictures of you guys all over the newspapers as well as mine. It wasn’t meant to be like this, I really had no knowledge of your marriage.”

She added the dance “was supposed to be for fun – shits and giggles.”

Mekuli, who described herself as “the life of the party,” says she was egged on to do the dance.

“But it came down to the end of the party where a colleague… there was a chair, and you know, I can’t recall, but there was like people saying ‘you won’t do this…’ and me I took on the dares,” she told TMZ.

“I grabbed the lieutenant, sat him down, and I pretty much did the lap dance that is seen worldwide now,” she continued.

The rookie officer with killer moves added that she had undergone a deal of scrutiny since the incident.

“I feel like there was just judgment and shame that shouldn’t be there even though there’s a lot of support, but I feel like now my name’s out there, my photo’s out there,” she told TMZ. “It’s a small precinct we cover like a mile of area to patrol, and it’s like, I feel like now everywhere I go people are going to know ‘Oh that’s the girl, she gave the lap dance, how professional is that?'”

She told the outlet that her precinct has accommodated her and allowed her to work from home as she “couldn’t grow the courage to go back to work.”

“I’m not sure what’s to happen after this, but they’ve been supportive,” she added. “I have great people at that precinct, very supportive, you know, saying they feel bad, and this was blown out of proportion. It just got out of hand, and it happened so quickly.”

Mekuli’s comments come after the New York Post reported McGarry had to restrain his wife Melissa when they were greeted by a Post reporter and photographer outside of their Orange County home.

The Post alleged McGarry’s wife attempted to charge the reporter and photographer when they asked about the story.

“F–k you!” she told the pair, as McGarry restrained her, saying, “It’s not worth it, get back in the car.“

“There are other things to worry about in this world!” she added.