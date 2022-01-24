Kentucky Sheriff Gifted Patrol Cars from Florida After Devastating Tornado

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office and Graves County Schools in Kentucky were recently given several patrol cars thanks to a Florida sheriff’s office.

“Palm Beach County Sgt. and Trigg County native Tony Combs delivered four fully equipped patrol vehicles to Mayfield,” the West Kentucky Star reported Wednesday.

Two cars were presented to the sheriff’s office and the remaining pair were given to the Graves County school system for resource officers.

The gift was at the request of Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw when he learned so many of the county’s patrol cars had been destroyed in the recent storm.

However, it was not the only time the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reached out to give Graves County a helping hand.

“The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said just days after the December 10 tornado, Combs delivered trailer loads of supplies from Florida,” the Star report noted.

In a social media post on December 11, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office said the community suffered a massive tragedy the previous night.

“At around 9:30PM, a very large and dangerous tornado entered Graves County from Hickman County. The tornado crossed Graves County into the city limits of Mayfield,” the post read, adding it left a devastating path going west to east.

The agency included photos of severely damaged patrol vehicles with smashed windows. One of the cars appeared to have a large piece of wood protruding from its side:

The agency expressed its thanks to the area’s neighbors for the kindness shown to so many people after the storm took place.

“We are thankful that Deputies Chander Sirls and Richard Edwards escaped injury when the tornado struck their patrol vehicles while driving in the Baltimore area. Deputies had placed themselves in danger to enable them to tend to potential victims quickly,” the post said.