Police: Kansas Mother Saves Her Young Child from Burning Home

A courageous Kansas mother braved scorching flames and dense smoke to rescue her young child from her burning home.

On Wednesday, Officers Alex Brittain and Stephen Ramsdell of the Lawrence Police Department (LPD) were conducting a follow-up investigation at a residence in Garnett regarding an incident in Lawrence, the LPD said in a release. While the officers were speaking with a woman outside of her home around 3:30 p.m., Ramsdell realized that it was ablaze.

He notified Douglas County Dispatch, asking them to inform Anderson County Dispatch of the fire, while Brittain rushed to the front door to see if anyone was trapped inside, according to the LPD.

The Garnett fire chief arrived at the scene within two minutes, and a fire engine got to the home within another two minutes, according to a city of Garnett’s Facebook release.

The woman told Brittain that her child, aged two or three based on conflicting reports from the LPD and City of Garnett, was in the home. The mother and Brittain attempted to enter through the front door but were met with dense smoke and intense heat, as roughly a quarter of the structure was engulfed in flames, the LPD said.

“The searing heat and fire at the front door caused Officer Brittain to suffer minor burns to his left hand and face and singeing of hair on the left side of his head,” the LPD said. The officers then used a side door near the child’s bedroom to enter and began crawling into the smoke-filled home. Ramsdell and Brittain had trouble gathering their bearings through all of the smoke, though Ramsdell heard the child crying in a room, according to the LPD.