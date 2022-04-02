A meteorologist in the Washington, DC, area placed everything on hold to make a very important call Thursday and is being applauded for the move.

During a tornado warning, NBC Washington’s chief meteorologist Doug Kammerer was on air watching the storm when he realized it was time for him to pick up the phone, Today reported Friday.

The news station posted video footage on social media of Kammerer in front of the screen as he tracked the severe weather moving across the area:

He told viewers it was moving directly over his own house in Maryland while he stood holding his cellphone and calling his son.

“Kenton, you there buddy? Hey man, I want you to get down to the basement. We got a tornado warning,” Kammerer told the person on the other end. “I want to make sure you and Cally get down as soon as you can.”

Kammerer then told them to move into a bedroom down in the basement and sit tight for the next 10 to 15 minutes. “Do it now,” he told his son.

According to Ready.gov, anyone under a tornado or severe weather warning should go to a safe room, basement, storm cellar, or small interior room, and also avoid windows, doors, and outside walls.

Once he ended the call, Kammerer turned back to the camera and told viewers, “I gotta warn my kids, because I know what my kids are doing right now, they’re probably online gaming,” he explained, adding they were not watching him on television.

Kammerer shared the clip in a social media post on Thursday and said his children were safe.

“Scary moment for me though, I was freaking out inside a bit,” he wrote:

Yes, had to warn my family! Kids were home alone and I knew they were not watching me on TV! They are safe. Thank you! Scary moment for me though, I was freaking out inside a bit. https://t.co/To8mPxibBh — Doug Kammerer (@dougkammerer) April 1, 2022

Followers commended him for making sure his family knew what was happening.

“Shout out to @dougkammerer for being an example to viewers by showing them it only takes a few seconds to make a difference, and to the crew for keeping the camera rolling!” one user replied.

“Doug — while you were caring for us and keeping us safe, God was taking great care of your family. Glad everyone is safe and well,” another commented.

According to the Today article, Kammerer said he was grateful no one was hurt during the storm.