Watch Live: NYPD, NYC Officials Providing Brooklyn Shooting Update

The New York Police Department and New York City officials held a press conference to update the public on Tuesday morning’s shooting at a Brooklyn subway station.
Warning Graphic Footage below:
GRAPHIC WARNING.
There was a mass shooting at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, NYC this morning. NYPD’s bomb squad is also investigating. The male suspect is at large. pic.twitter.com/Kkq8gqLfqA
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 12, 2022
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.