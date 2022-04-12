New York City Subway Shooting: Suspect with Gun, Possible Explosives Wounds 5

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 12: Police and emergency responders gather at the site of a reported shooting of multiple people outside of the 36 St subway station on April 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. According to authorities, multiple people have reportedly been shot …
Spencer Platt/Getty
Five people have been shot and injured in the New York City subway system Tuesday morning just prior to 8:30 AM, according to emerging reports.

NBC New York identifies the location of the incident as the Brooklyn subway station and notes that “several law enforcement sources said the shooter may have thrown a device before opening fire.”

NBC New York observes that “several undetonated devices were also found at the location.”

Police are searching for the attacker, who is described as being “5 feet 5 inches tall and 180 pounds…[and] wearing a gas mask and an orange construction vest.”

