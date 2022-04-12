Five people have been shot and injured in the New York City subway system Tuesday morning just prior to 8:30 AM, according to emerging reports.

NBC New York identifies the location of the incident as the Brooklyn subway station and notes that “several law enforcement sources said the shooter may have thrown a device before opening fire.”

NBC New York observes that “several undetonated devices were also found at the location.”

I have been briefed on this developing situation in Brooklyn. First responders are on the scene and we will work with @MTA & @NYPDnews to provide updates as the investigation continues. https://t.co/dM2hKnhoql — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) April 12, 2022

Police are searching for the attacker, who is described as being “5 feet 5 inches tall and 180 pounds…[and] wearing a gas mask and an orange construction vest.”

