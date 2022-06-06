Authorities located a missing child on Sunday who had vanished two days prior from near his family’s home in Montana.
Four-year-old Ryker Webb was in fairly good condition after the ordeal, NBC News reported Monday, and a photo showed the boy with dirt on his face, wearing a blue onesie.
In a news release Sunday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said it had received word on Friday from a concerned neighbor about a possible missing child. Deputies learned the child was Ryker, who had been gone for over two hours.
NEWS RELEASEMissing Child FoundOn June 3, 2022 at approximately 4:53 PM, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a…
Posted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office – Montana on Sunday, June 5, 2022
“The child was last seen that afternoon of Friday, June 3, 2022, playing with the family dog in the yard outside the home near the 18 mile-marker of Hwy 56 south of Troy on the East side of Bull Lake,” the post read:
On 06/04 two Montana Air National Guard helicopters and drones from Flathead County and Spokane Police were able to respond, in addition to more dog teams and continued ground and ATV searching. It was extremely difficult to get the additional air assets into the Bull Lake valley due to very poor weather conditions which consisted of rain, low visibility, and low ceiling. These resources continued to monitor weather for additional flight openings. The dense vegetation in the area proved to be extremely difficult to search. A Code Red Alert was sent out to all neighbors in the vicinity of the point last seen, asking that they search their own properties and structures.
Video showed a map of the area surrounding Bull Lake and a photo of the child wearing a bright green shirt:
On Sunday, authorities were still searching when they were told the child had possibly been located. Deputies arrived at Pine Ridge Road in Sanders County and realized it was, indeed, Ryker.
The boy was found just over two miles from where he went missing, a dispatcher told NBC News.
He was in “good spirits and apparently healthy, although hungry, thirsty, and cold,” the sheriff’s office said, adding Ryker was taken to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center to be checked.
Social media users expressed relief over the rescue.
“Thanks to all involved. No small feat & thankful for the dedication of all & all those that offered support. Welcome home little man,” one person commented.
“So glad he was found safe! What a trooper!!” another exclaimed.
