Authorities located a missing child on Sunday who had vanished two days prior from near his family’s home in Montana.

Four-year-old Ryker Webb was in fairly good condition after the ordeal, NBC News reported Monday, and a photo showed the boy with dirt on his face, wearing a blue onesie.

In a news release Sunday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said it had received word on Friday from a concerned neighbor about a possible missing child. Deputies learned the child was Ryker, who had been gone for over two hours.

“The child was last seen that afternoon of Friday, June 3, 2022, playing with the family dog in the yard outside the home near the 18 mile-marker of Hwy 56 south of Troy on the East side of Bull Lake,” the post read: