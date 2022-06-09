Neighbors joined forces to buy transportation for a Dairy Queen worker in Robinson, Texas, after his bike was stolen.

Sixty-three-year-old James Penadela found himself out of a job and without a car during the pandemic but has been getting to work at the local Dairy Queen thanks to his trusty bicycle, KWTX reported Tuesday.

However, last week he experienced a major setback.

“I said to my roommate, ‘where’s my bike? It’s gone,'” he recalled, adding, “I was very mad.”

Penadela then went to the Robinson Neighborhood Watch social media group to post an important message.

“To the person who stole my bike from my house on Old Robinson Road, you can bring it back, no questions asked plus a 40-dollar reward,” he said, noting that he simply needed it back because it was “My only way to work.”

Penadela also described the bike and said it was a red men’s ten-speed and group members expressed their disappointment at the news.

One person wrote, “That is your only way to work and back! That’s not ok. Some really messed up people!” while another urged individuals to leave others’ belongings alone.

Meanwhile, resident Priscilla Partain said she was moved by the post because she had been in need before, and others had stepped up to help. Therefore, she told neighbors she would look for a bike if they sent donations, and people responded in a big way.

The group quickly raised the funds for a new bike, a lock, and a gift of $30. Partain got the bike from Walmart and gave it to the man, who was overcome with emotion.

Penadela used the bike to get to work on Monday and said, “I’d like to thank all the residents of Robinson who helped me out in my time of need. God Bless y’all. I rode the bike to work for the first time today and it was marvelous.”

On June 2, Partain shared a photo of the man with his bicycle and thanked several people for donating to the cause.

“Thank you for taking the initiative! Everyone needs help at times. A little thoughtfulness goes a long way,” one user replied.

“This is a beautiful story. Robinson people are the best!” another commented.