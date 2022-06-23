The largest Burmese python ever recorded was captured in Florida by a team of biologists, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida (CSF) announced Wednesday.

The female python weighed 215 pounds and was measured at 18 feet long, according to the agency. The reptile was also carrying a whopping 122 developing eggs inside her — also a record-breaking number.

The team of biologists was able to catch the python by using a radio transmitter device they placed inside a male “scout” snake “named Dionysus, or Dion.” Through the transmitter, biologists are able to track the snake’s movement and breeding patterns, which is how Dion was able to lead the team through the western Everglades to the large female python.

“How do you find the needle in the haystack? You could use a magnet, and in a similar way our male scout snakes are attracted to the biggest females around,” said Ian Bartoszek, wildlife biologist and environmental science project manager for the CSF. Helping Bartoszek with the capture of the giant snake was Ian Easterling, a biologist on the team, and Kyle Findley, an intern for the project.

The Burmese python is an invasive species within the Florida Everglades that is contributing to the deterioration of the ecosystem.

“The removal of female pythons plays a critical role in disrupting the breeding cycle of these apex predators that are wreaking havoc on the Everglades ecosystem and taking food sources from other native species,” Bartoszek said. “This is the wildlife issue of our time for southern Florida.”

“The native range of the Burmese python stretches from India to lower China, throughout the Malay Peninsula, and on some islands in the East Indies,” according to Fox 35. It is illegal to acquire or possess the species for commercial use, the outlet also noted.

The Burmese python may be humanely killed at any point during the year, including without a license, on private land, according to the Florida Wildlife Commission.

Each year, the Florida Python Challenge is held for ten days and encourages Floridians to hunt the invasive species while competing for “thousands of dollars worth of prizes.” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on June 16 that this year’s event will take place from August 5-14.

“The Everglades is one of the world’s most prized natural resources, and we have invested record funding for Everglades restoration projects, including record funding for removal of invasive Burmese pythons which wreak havoc on the ecosystem,” DeSantis stated. “Because of this focus, we have removed record numbers of invasive pythons from the Everglades.”

The Florida Python Challenge allows Floridians to participate firsthand in Everglades conservation, win prizes and protect the Everglades from the invasive Burmese Python. The Challenge runs from August 5-14th, and you can register at https://t.co/XxC8LumkoN. pic.twitter.com/OlRjh5Oksu — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 17, 2022

Breitbart News reported in 2019 on what was then the largest recorded python captured when a group of researchers caught a 140-pound python that was carrying 77 eggs. The largest python that was found before the most recent 215-pound catch was a 185-pound female, which was also caught by the CSF, Fox 35 reported.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.